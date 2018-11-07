Today is Wednesday November 07, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Girls Scouts file suit against Boy Scouts over name change

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2018 at 10:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Chuck Fishman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — One year after the Boy Scouts of America announced they would change its name to “Scouts” and start letting girls into their program, the Girl Scouts have filed a lawsuit against the organization.

The Girl Scouts’ federal trademark suit claims if the Boy Scouts drop the qualifier “Boy,” and use only “Scouts” to refer to its members, it challenges the Girl Scouts brand and mission.

Watch the video below from ABC’s Good Morning America for more:

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Girls Scouts file suit against Boy Scouts over name change

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2018 at 10:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Chuck Fishman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — One year after the Boy Scouts of America announced they would change its name to “Scouts” and start letting girls into their program, the Girl Scouts have filed a lawsuit against the organization.

The Girl Scouts’ federal trademark suit claims if the Boy Scouts drop the qualifier “Boy,” and use only “Scouts” to refer to its members, it challenges the Girl Scouts brand and mission.

Watch the video below from ABC’s Good Morning America for more:

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement