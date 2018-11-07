Chuck Fishman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — One year after the Boy Scouts of America announced they would change its name to “Scouts” and start letting girls into their program, the Girl Scouts have filed a lawsuit against the organization.

The Girl Scouts’ federal trademark suit claims if the Boy Scouts drop the qualifier “Boy,” and use only “Scouts” to refer to its members, it challenges the Girl Scouts brand and mission.



