Today is Wednesday November 07, 2018
Agents at Texas Port of Entry Seize $2M in Packaged Cocaine

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2018 at 11:37 am
LAREDO (AP) – Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point have seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine wrapped in about 100 packages. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Wednesday announced the drug bust at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. An agency statement says the driver of the stake bed truck was arrested when the cocaine was discovered Monday. A drug-sniffing dog helped locate the 240 pounds of cocaine. A CBP statement did not say where the packages of cocaine were hidden in the rig, which also was confiscated. An agency spokesman didn’t immediately return a message Wednesday.

LAREDO (AP) – Agents inspecting a truck at a South Texas border entry point have seized more than $2 million worth of cocaine wrapped in about 100 packages. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Wednesday announced the drug bust at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. An agency statement says the driver of the stake bed truck was arrested when the cocaine was discovered Monday. A drug-sniffing dog helped locate the 240 pounds of cocaine. A CBP statement did not say where the packages of cocaine were hidden in the rig, which also was confiscated. An agency spokesman didn’t immediately return a message Wednesday.

