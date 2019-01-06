Today is Sunday January 06, 2019
Police File Charges in Death of 7-Year-Old Girl

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2019 at 8:41 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas have filed charges against a suspect in the shooting death of a 7-year-old black girl. The Harris County Sherriff’s Office say 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. was charged early Sunday with capital murder in the Dec. 30 slaying of Jazmine Barnes. Police say they identified the suspect based on a tip that was corroborated by their investigation. Police say Black “admitted to taking part in the shooting” after he was taken into custody. Investigators had said the case had “taken a new direction” shortly before the charges were announced.

