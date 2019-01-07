ABC(NEW YORK) — After a years-long acting hiatus, Lindsay Lohan officially announced not only her return to television but to movies as well.

“I felt comfortable enough to start being present again,” Lohan told Good Morning America about stepping back into the spotlight.

The actress, famous for her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, is now a businesswoman running a luxury club in Mykonos, Greece after successfully starting one in Athens. Her Mykonos club is the focus of a new MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Lohan admitted that being the boss is “a lot of work,” adding, “It’s a journey, but it’s great…I wanted to share with the world and let everybody see what I’ve been doing while I haven’t been here.”

From 2007 to 2012, the actress was involved in a series of incidents with the law, ending up in and out of rehab and treatment programs for addiction. She’s been open about her past struggles with drugs and alcohol, and hopes people see her business ventures in a positive light.

“I’m running the place, so I don’t have time for any of that,” she said of working in the club business.

Lohan, who appears in the Netflix series Sick Note, says she has even more projects in the works.

“I actually bought the rights to a really amazing book by Tina Seskis called The Honeymoon, so we’re working on the script now. So that, I will be in,” Lohan confirmed.

But in an era abundant with reboots, Lohan can’t confirm if there will be a Mean Girls comeback.

“I don’t know, it’s not a question for me,” she said, but added of she and the cast, “We’re all still friends.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

