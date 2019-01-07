Today is Monday January 07, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyler Robbery Probed

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2019 at 12:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – Two persons are said to have been involved with a Tyler robbery. It happened around 9:00 Monday morning at a gas station on East Gentry Parkway. A man entered the station and robbed the clerk at gun point, taking money and merchandise. He then ran across East Gentry and got into a black Chrysler 300 driven a second suspect. The man, who entered the station, is described as a black male, about 5’10” and thin build. He was wearing a black sweat shirt and black jeans. No injuries were reported.

Tyler Robbery Probed

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2019 at 12:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – Two persons are said to have been involved with a Tyler robbery. It happened around 9:00 Monday morning at a gas station on East Gentry Parkway. A man entered the station and robbed the clerk at gun point, taking money and merchandise. He then ran across East Gentry and got into a black Chrysler 300 driven a second suspect. The man, who entered the station, is described as a black male, about 5’10” and thin build. He was wearing a black sweat shirt and black jeans. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement