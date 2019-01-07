TYLER – Two persons are said to have been involved with a Tyler robbery. It happened around 9:00 Monday morning at a gas station on East Gentry Parkway. A man entered the station and robbed the clerk at gun point, taking money and merchandise. He then ran across East Gentry and got into a black Chrysler 300 driven a second suspect. The man, who entered the station, is described as a black male, about 5’10” and thin build. He was wearing a black sweat shirt and black jeans. No injuries were reported.