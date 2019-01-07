RUSK – A Jacksonville man has been killed and two persons injured in a one vehicle accident in Rusk. Pronounced dead at the scene was Thurman Massey, 71, from Jacksonville. Injured in the crash was George Smith, 37, of Jacksonville, and a 14 year old, who was flown to Children’s Medical center in Dallas. Rusk police say the pickup, which was driven by Smith, left the road and hit a tree, trapping the three in the vehicle. The cause of the accident, which occurred shortly before 6:45 Sunday night on U.S Highway 69, remains under investigation.