MARSHALL – Marshall Public Works’ crews are working to repair multiple water main breaks. According to a city news release, they have occurred mainly in areas south of Pinecrest Drive, including but not limited to: Carolanne Boulevard, Bergstrom Place, Five Notch Road and areas south of U. S. Highway 59. What caused the breaks is not known at this time. Because of little or no water pressure, Texas State Technical College in Marshall closed on Monday.