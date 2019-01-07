ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) – Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are taking aim at President Donald Trump’s insistence that a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border will help alleviate the immigration crisis at the southern border and bolster security. Caucus Chairman U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas argued during a visit to southern New Mexico on Monday that the administration’s policies are exacerbating what he described as a humanitarian crisis. Castro pointed to the deaths of two Guatemalan children who were ill and died in December while in federal custody. Castro, freshman U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico, and a group of their Democratic colleagues toured a border patrol station in Alamogordo where one of the children had been detained with his father. They said despite some improvements in recent weeks, more needs to be done to boost access to proper medical care.