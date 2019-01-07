HOUSTON (AP) – A prosecutor says a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old Houston girl happened after two men mistook the car she was in for one belonging to individuals they had fought with at a club hours earlier. Details about what prompted Jazmine Barnes’ fatal shooting were made public during a brief court hearing Monday for 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. Authorities believe Black, who is charged with capital murder, was driving the SUV from which the shots were fired Dec. 30. Black didn’t say anything during the brief hearing. His attorney, Alvin Nunnery, asked the judge to bar investigators from interviewing Black. After the hearing, prosecutor Samantha Knecht declined to comment on the other suspect in the case, who is believed to be the shooter.