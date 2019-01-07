Today is Monday January 07, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wants ‘Vice’ filmmaker Adam McKay to direct a Silver Surfer movie; insists ‘Guardians’ 3 “will happen” without James Gunn

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2019 at 5:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

(L-R) Kevin Feige, “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson/Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — While the project is still years away, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already has a director in mind for a movie featuring comic book hero Silver Surfer: Golden Globe-nominated Vice director Adam McKay.

The Silver Surfer is one of many Marvel characters that its parent company Disney acquired from 20th Century Fox as part of a $71.3 billion deal. The Surfer is a fan favorite who many felt wasn’t done justice in the critically reviled 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

“[Adam McKay is] an honest-to-goodness fan,” Feige told MTV News on the Golden Globes red carpet. “He did a lot of behind-the-scenes help with us on the first Ant-Man film.” McKay co-wrote that film with star Paul Rudd.

Feige also broke more news in that MTV chat by insisting a third Guardians of the Galaxy film is still on the table. The project was in development last year when series writer-director James Gunn was fired over a series of controversial tweets. 

Guardians will happen,” Feige told MTV, adding, ” — when, where, or how… [that’s] for another time.”

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wants ‘Vice’ filmmaker Adam McKay to direct a Silver Surfer movie; insists ‘Guardians’ 3 “will happen” without James Gunn

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2019 at 5:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

(L-R) Kevin Feige, “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson/Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — While the project is still years away, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already has a director in mind for a movie featuring comic book hero Silver Surfer: Golden Globe-nominated Vice director Adam McKay.

The Silver Surfer is one of many Marvel characters that its parent company Disney acquired from 20th Century Fox as part of a $71.3 billion deal. The Surfer is a fan favorite who many felt wasn’t done justice in the critically reviled 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

“[Adam McKay is] an honest-to-goodness fan,” Feige told MTV News on the Golden Globes red carpet. “He did a lot of behind-the-scenes help with us on the first Ant-Man film.” McKay co-wrote that film with star Paul Rudd.

Feige also broke more news in that MTV chat by insisting a third Guardians of the Galaxy film is still on the table. The project was in development last year when series writer-director James Gunn was fired over a series of controversial tweets. 

Guardians will happen,” Feige told MTV, adding, ” — when, where, or how… [that’s] for another time.”

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement