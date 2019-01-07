(L-R) Kevin Feige, “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson/Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — While the project is still years away, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already has a director in mind for a movie featuring comic book hero Silver Surfer: Golden Globe-nominated Vice director Adam McKay.

The Silver Surfer is one of many Marvel characters that its parent company Disney acquired from 20th Century Fox as part of a $71.3 billion deal. The Surfer is a fan favorite who many felt wasn’t done justice in the critically reviled 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

“[Adam McKay is] an honest-to-goodness fan,” Feige told MTV News on the Golden Globes red carpet. “He did a lot of behind-the-scenes help with us on the first Ant-Man film.” McKay co-wrote that film with star Paul Rudd.

Feige also broke more news in that MTV chat by insisting a third Guardians of the Galaxy film is still on the table. The project was in development last year when series writer-director James Gunn was fired over a series of controversial tweets.

“Guardians will happen,” Feige told MTV, adding, ” — when, where, or how… [that’s] for another time.”

