JACKSONVILLE – A man has been arrested in a Jacksonville homicide. London Castleberry, of Jacksonville, came to the police department just after 7:30 Monday morning and told officers he had just killed a man. Officers went to the Travis Towers Apartments on South Ragsdale Street. That’s where they found the body of Robert Barclay of Jacksonville. Castleberry was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail. Jacksonville Police Chief Andrew Hawkes says, because this is an active, ongoing investigation, this is the only information that can be released at this time.