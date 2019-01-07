Today is Monday January 07, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

One Arrested for a Jacksonville Murder

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2019 at 6:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JACKSONVILLE – A man has been arrested in a Jacksonville homicide. London Castleberry, of Jacksonville, came to the police department just after 7:30 Monday morning and told officers he had just killed a man. Officers went to the Travis Towers Apartments on South Ragsdale Street. That’s where they found the body of Robert Barclay of Jacksonville. Castleberry was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail. Jacksonville Police Chief Andrew Hawkes says, because this is an active, ongoing investigation, this is the only information that can be released at this time.

One Arrested for a Jacksonville Murder

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2019 at 6:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JACKSONVILLE – A man has been arrested in a Jacksonville homicide. London Castleberry, of Jacksonville, came to the police department just after 7:30 Monday morning and told officers he had just killed a man. Officers went to the Travis Towers Apartments on South Ragsdale Street. That’s where they found the body of Robert Barclay of Jacksonville. Castleberry was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail. Jacksonville Police Chief Andrew Hawkes says, because this is an active, ongoing investigation, this is the only information that can be released at this time.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement