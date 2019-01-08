ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Sen. Kamala Harris, who is considering a 2020 presidential campaign, opened up about the influence her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, had on her career, saying that she was empowered to take personal action to fix problems she encountered. "I was raised that, when you see a problem, you don't complain about it, you go and do something about it," Harris, D-Calif., said in an interview Tuesday on ABC News' Good Morning America. "My mother -- I would get so upset at her when I got older. I would come home with a problem, other parents would say, 'Oh, darling, I'll take care of it.' My mother, the first thing she would do, she would look at us and she'd say, 'Well, what did you do?'" the senator recalled. "So I think this is that moment." Harris said her mother is the "star" of her two books, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey and Superheroes Are Everywhere. When asked by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos if she would run in the 2020 presidential election, Harris demurred, saying, "I am not going to decide right now."

Sen. Kamala Harris says her mother was a big influence in her life

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2019 at 7:43 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Sen. Kamala Harris, who is considering a 2020 presidential campaign, opened up about the influence her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, had on her career, saying that she was empowered to take personal action to fix problems she encountered.



"I was raised that, when you see a problem, you don't complain about it, you go and do something about it," Harris, D-Calif., said in an interview Tuesday on ABC News' Good Morning America.



"My mother -- I would get so upset at her when I got older. I would come home with a problem, other parents would say, 'Oh, darling, I'll take care of it.' My mother, the first thing she would do, she would look at us and she'd say, 'Well, what did you do?'" the senator recalled. "So I think this is that moment."



Harris said her mother is the "star" of her two books, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey and Superheroes Are Everywhere.



When asked by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos if she would run in the 2020 presidential election, Harris demurred, saying, "I am not going to decide right now."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back