NEW YORK (ABC) – Dallas-based Neiman Marcus has agreed to settle claims stemming from a 2013 data breach that affected hundreds of thousands of consumers. 370,000 credit and debit cards were compromised when hackers penetrated the systems of Neiman Marcus in 2013. At least a small portion of those compromised cards ended up being used for fraud. The retailer agreed to pay $1.5 million and make some changes to prevent similar breaches in the future to settle claims from 43 states. Neiman Marcus will also have to hire an outside firm to assess its data security and make any suggested upgrades.