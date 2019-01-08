KILGORE – A murder suspect is in custody in connection with a Kilgore murder that occurred just over a year ago. The Longview News Journal reports that Dwight Patrick Scott, 52, was arrested by federal authorities early Tuesday morning in Gary, Indiana. Kilgore police Detective John Rowe told the paper the Gregg County Sheriff’s office received a tip on Monday on where he could be found. That information was forwarded to the U.S. Marshals office. Scott was wanted for the death of Tracy Lynn Reedy, 50. She was found shot to death on a sidewalk at The Village on Meadowgreen Drive apartments in southeast Kilgore on December 31st, 2017. Back in June, Gregg County Crime Stoppers increased the reward for Scott to $2,000.