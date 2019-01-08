NACOGDOCHES – Nacogdoches authorities say a suspected kidnapper could be in the Tyler area. They are looking for Hector Renee Sandoval, 24. Sandoval, is 6′ 2″ and weighs around 175 pounds. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and a probation violation. Sandoval was last known driving a 2018 gray jeep wrangler with Oklahoma license plates. Further information on the case will not be released until Sandoval is in custody. They say he may possibly be in the Tyler or Mt. Enterprise area.