PALESTINE – Palestine police have arrested a Frankston man for the promotion of child pornography. Being held in the Anderson County Jail under a $1 million bond is Samuel Morey, 42. Detectives s began an investigation in December after discovering that child pornography was being transferred to an IP address in Palestine. That led them to a business on West Main Street where multiple electronic devices were seized. The investigation then led to Money who was employed at the business. Dozens of other electronic devices were seized at his residence on County Road 438. Analysis of the electronic devices revealed hundreds of pornographic images and videos of children.

Last year, the Palestine police obtained new computer forensics equipment and analysis software from the Secret Service and the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office. This equipment allows for the processing of evidence in-house, cutting the wait time down by months.