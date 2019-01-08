TYLER – The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved awarding more than 5 miles of road projects north of Lindale to Longview Bridge & Road. The lowest of seven bids on the work to be done in Precinct 3, on County Roads 4108, 4109, 4110 and 4125, came in at $1,138,478.50. Work will include mixing and reshaping a total of 5.7 miles of the roads and overlaying them with asphalt. The project is scheduled to begin in late February or early March. According to Smith County Engineer Frank Davi, completion is expected in early May, depending on the weather. Te roadwork is included in the Smith County Road Improvement Bonds.