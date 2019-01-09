WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech has received a mixed reaction among one family who gathered to watch it in South Texas, a short distance from the U.S.-Mexico border. Inside a home in Edinburg, 67-year-old Mexican-American Sylvia Ramirez took notes during Trump’s speech and the response by Democratic leaders. Afterward, Ramirez said, she thought Trump had expressed compassion. But, she added, “I wish he’d meant it.” Ramirez is a Democrat who opposes a border wall. Her 70-year-old cousin Rita Jackson-Vega supports the president and said afterward that she believed Trump was trying his best. While many people in South Texas oppose Trump’s immigration priorities, Jackson-Vega said some action was necessary to curb illegal immigration, though she also believes a wall wouldn’t stop families from trying to enter the United States.