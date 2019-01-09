Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to stand trial on sexual assault charges on May 6, two sources familiar with the case tell ABC News.

The tentative date was agreed to by Weinstein’s attorneys and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, add the sources. Neither party offered a comment.

Weinstein’s facing five criminal counts of rape and sexual assault, all of which he’s denied. A sixth count against the film producer was dismissed in October after prosecutors revealed to the defense that they’d discovered a written account from Weinstein’s accuser that suggested the encounter that prompted the count against him was consensual.

The disgraced movie mogul due in court for a pre-trial hearing on March 7.

