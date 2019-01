AUSTIN – The state is sending out the monthly sales tax revenues to local governments. Tyler and Longview are ahead of last year’s figures. The allocations that are being sent out for January are based on sales made in November. Tyler’s check is $3,638,524.14. This is up 6.29% from the same period last year. Longview’s check is for $2,624,739.77, for an increase of 1.33% The state is sending out a total of $734.7 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 3.6% more than in January 2018.