TheaDesign/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — The death of a second man at the home of a prominent Democratic donor is raising questions about an earlier death at the same home that was initially ruled an accidental overdose.

One connection between the two deaths is Ed Buck, whose apartment both men were found in and who police say was at home in both instances.

The identity of the second person, who died Jan. 7, has not been released. The first person who died in Buck’s West Hollywood, California, home on July 27, 2017, has been identified as Gemmel Moore.

Although the existence of an alleged journal had been reported on previously, Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, posted a picture of what she claims is a page from the journal on Facebook after the second death at Buck’s home. A spokesperson for Moore’s mother told ABC News that the journal did belong to Moore.

In it, Moore allegedly wrote that he was addicted to drugs.

“Ed Buck is the one to thank, he gave me my first injection of chrystal [sic] meth. It was very painful,” the page Nixon posted reads.

ABC News received no comment from the sheriff’s office when asked about Moore’s alleged journals. The Los Angeles Times reported that redacted portions of a journal in Moore’s possession was included in the coroner’s report.

At the time of the initial investigation into Moore’s death, Buck’s attorney Seymour Amster told The Los Angeles Times that Buck had “nothing to do with this young man’s tragic death,” and went on to call his passing “self-imposed” and “accidental.”

Amster, who did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment, also denied that Buck was at fault in the second death as well.

“This is not a situation where Mr. Buck has caused the death. This is a situation where Mr. Buck has had longtime friends who unfortunately do not handle their life well,” Amster told ABC station KABC.

Amster told the Los Angeles Times that Buck was not arrested and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department announced on Monday that, in light of the more recent death, “investigators are conducting a thorough investigation, which includes follow-up interviews and a secondary review of the July 27, 2017 incident.”

