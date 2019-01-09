TYLER – The Tyler city council has approved over $2 million in improvement and renovation park projects, water infrastructure projects and sidewalk improvements. The biggest chunk of the money, close to $1.3 million, goes to park projects. Lindsey Park will see improvements to its sewer system. For Fun Forest and Woldert Parks, renovations, remodeling bathrooms and adding ramping to meet ADA requirements at Fun Forest, along with the addition of a pavilion and parking at Woldert Park and light pole demolition and electrical light work as part of the renovation projects at Fun Forest and Woldert Parks.

There will also be a water main improvements projects. They plan to replace two-inch waterlines in streets that are in need of resurfacing in the future. Waterline work will be performed in 2019 and early 2020. The identified streets will be resurfaced in 2020 as part of the 2020 Asphalt Enhancement and Seal Coat projects. The Preliminary Engineering Water System Inventory will be used to create a computer model of the water distribution and accomplish the determination of locations for pressure improvements.

The Council also approved a contract for the design, construction management and construction of sidewalks near the T.J. Austin Elementary School. The contract has been awarded to Elledge Engineering Corp. This project will be funded out of the Community Development Block Grant funds.