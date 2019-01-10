TYLER — A fatal wreck on South Broadway near Amherst Street Wednesday night has closed a portion of the roadway. Tyler police said the accident happened just before midnight and involved a truck and a motorcycle. Officials said the motorcycle and truck were both heading south on Broadway when the bike slowed for a red light and was struck from behind by the truck. The biker died at a local hospital. The truck hit a power pole and caught fire. A male and female were rescued from the truck and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known. Crews remain at the scene and Oncor is repairing a broken power pole and downed electrical lines. Authorities have reopened one northbound lane on Broadway, between Amherst and Winchester, for morning commuters.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. Identities have not been released.