TYLER – Some new library cards will soon be be available at the Tyler Public Library. The cards were designed by two area students. The new children’s library card was designed by Caroline R. from Three Lakes Middle School. The new teen library card was designed by Mia M. from All-Saints High School. The public voted on the designs at the library, on on the library website, between December 14th and January 1st. The new cards will arrive in the spring and the Library will announce when they are available to the public. Current Library card holders will be required to pay a $1 card replacement fee if they would like to have a card with the new design. Any person who does not currently have a Library account will be able to get a card for free when they signup.

Child library card design



Teen library card design

