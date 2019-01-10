Tyler – There are may positive signs about the economy, from east Texas to around the country. That was the message brought to Tyler by economist Ray Perryman. He presented his annual economic forecast Thursday. Perryman says he feels very good about the local economy. There’s a lot of positive things happening in east Texas right now. As far as the state, Perryman said we are kind of hitting on all cylinders at the moment. He said, basically, all of Texas’ major sectors are doing very well, with a lot of new locations for the state. He feels the growth will slow a little bit from last year, but it’s only because he is not sure we’re capable of growing that fast again. And, as far as the United States is concerned, Perryman said, despite a lot of uncertainty, caused by a variety of situations, underneath it all, there is a pretty strong economy. And that we are on the verge of getting into the longest economic expansion in history.