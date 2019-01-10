TYLER — The 86th Queen of the Texas Rose Festival is Hanna Claire Waits, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Scott Waits. Hanna is a graduate of All Saints High School in Tyler and a freshman at the University of Oklahoma. The Princess of the Texas Rose Festival is Elizabeth Anne Schoenbrun, and Alexis Renee Smith will serve as Duchess of the Rose Growers. All three were introduced Thursday evening at Willow Brook Country Club, along with other members of the Queen’s Court, prior to the annual Winter Gala benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum. Also announced was this year’s festival theme, “Portraits of Inspiration.” The Rose Festival, celebrating the Tyler rose industry, will be held October 17 to 20.