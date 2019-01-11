Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in “The Upside”; David Lee/STX Films(NEW YORK) — Here are the films opening nationwide Friday:

* A Dog’s Way Home — This family drama centers on a dog named Bella — voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard — who travels 400 miles in search of her owner. Also starring Ashley Judd and Edward James Olmos. Rated PG.

* The Upside — Bryan Cranston stars in this remake of the 2017 French comedy The Intouchables — itself a comedic take on the true story of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, a quadriplegic billionaire who strikes up an unlikely friendship with an unemployed ex-con he’s hired to take care of him, played by Kevin Hart. Nicole Kidman and Julianna Margulies also star. Rated PG-13.

* Replicas — A scientist played by Keanu Reeves defies the law and scientific principles in order to resurrect his family members who died in a traffic accident, leading to unexpected complications. Rated PG-13.

* If Beale Street Could Talk — Moonlight writer/producer Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of the James Baldwin novel follows Tish, played by KiKi Layne, who’s desperately scrambling to prove her fiancé is innocent of a crime while she’s pregnant with their child. Also starring Michael Beach, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Brian Tyree Henry and Regina King. Rated R.

* On the Basis of Sex — Felicity Jones plays Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in this biographical film depicting the many obstacles Ginsburg faced on her way to the nation’s High Court, while challenging the laws that discriminated against women based on their sex. Kathy Bates, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux and Sam Waterston also star. Rated PG-13.

