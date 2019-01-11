Today is Friday January 11, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police officer, 22, shot and killed responding to accident in California

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2019 at 5:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

kali9/iStock(DAVIS, Calif.) — A 22-year-old police officer in California died early Friday from a gunshot wound suffered responding to an accident.

Natalie Corona of the Davis Police Department was arriving at the scene of a three-car collision in downtown Davis when one of the people involved pulled out a gun and shot her.

Corona was rushed to a trauma center in Sacramento, where she died.

“She was just an absolute star in the department and someone that pretty much every department member looked to as a close friend, a sister,” Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said at a press conference.

The suspect later was found dead, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Davis police confirmed via Twitter. 

Police had surrounded the suspect’s location, a home on Fifth Street not far from D Street, following the shooting.

Corona was shot a few blocks from the University of California, Davis campus.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Police officer, 22, shot and killed responding to accident in California

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2019 at 5:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

kali9/iStock(DAVIS, Calif.) — A 22-year-old police officer in California died early Friday from a gunshot wound suffered responding to an accident.

Natalie Corona of the Davis Police Department was arriving at the scene of a three-car collision in downtown Davis when one of the people involved pulled out a gun and shot her.

Corona was rushed to a trauma center in Sacramento, where she died.

“She was just an absolute star in the department and someone that pretty much every department member looked to as a close friend, a sister,” Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said at a press conference.

The suspect later was found dead, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Davis police confirmed via Twitter. 

Police had surrounded the suspect’s location, a home on Fifth Street not far from D Street, following the shooting.

Corona was shot a few blocks from the University of California, Davis campus.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement