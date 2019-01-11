iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Miami 115, Boston 99 Denver 121, L.A. Clippers 100 2OT San Antonio 154, Oklahoma City 147 Sacramento 112, Detroit 102
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE OT Columbus 4, Nashville 3 NY Islanders 4, NY Rangers 3 Washington 4, Boston 2 Toronto 4, New Jersey 2 Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1 Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1 St. Louis 4, Montreal 1 Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2 SO Edmonton 4, Florida 3 OT Arizona 4, Vancouver 3 San Jose 3, Vegas 2 Ottawa 4, L.A. Kings 1
