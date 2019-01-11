iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Miami 115, Boston 99 Denver 121, L.A. Clippers 100 2OT San Antonio 154, Oklahoma City 147 Sacramento 112, Detroit 102 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE OT Columbus 4, Nashville 3 NY Islanders 4, NY Rangers 3 Washington 4, Boston 2 Toronto 4, New Jersey 2 Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1 Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1 St. Louis 4, Montreal 1 Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2 SO Edmonton 4, Florida 3 OT Arizona 4, Vancouver 3 San Jose 3, Vegas 2 Ottawa 4, L.A. Kings 1 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (2) Michigan 79, Illinois 69 (5) Gonzaga 67, Pacific 36 Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/10/19

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2019 at 6:08 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Miami 115, Boston 99

Denver 121, L.A. Clippers 100

2OT San Antonio 154, Oklahoma City 147

Sacramento 112, Detroit 102



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

OT Columbus 4, Nashville 3

NY Islanders 4, NY Rangers 3

Washington 4, Boston 2

Toronto 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2

SO Edmonton 4, Florida 3

OT Arizona 4, Vancouver 3

San Jose 3, Vegas 2

Ottawa 4, L.A. Kings 1



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2) Michigan 79, Illinois 69

(5) Gonzaga 67, Pacific 36



