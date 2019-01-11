ABC News(GORDON, Wis.) -- Authorities in Wisconsin have charged a 21-year-old man with kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents. The suspect was identified as Jake Thomas Patterson of Gordon, Wis., the same town where Jayme was found alive on Thursday. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

21-year-old charged with kidnapping of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs, murdering her parents

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2019 at 10:24 am

ABC News(GORDON, Wis.) -- Authorities in Wisconsin have charged a 21-year-old man with kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents.



The suspect was identified as Jake Thomas Patterson of Gordon, Wis., the same town where Jayme was found alive on Thursday.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.



