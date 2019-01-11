KILGORE – A non profit organization has been formed in east Texas to support the families of fallen law officers who die or are injured in the line of duty. It is called the “100 Club of East Texas.” It was introduced at a news conference in Kilgore. A regional group of civic and business leaders, who saw the need in the area, came together to create the organization. The foundation will provide support to law enforcement in 20 East Texas counties. And, as it grows, the foundation will provide financial assistance for training and equipment not budgeted through governing bodies.

The 100 Club of East Texas is comprised of the following counties: Red River, Delta, Hopkins, Franklin, Titus, Morris, Cass, Marion, Camp, Upshur, Wood, Rains, Harrison, Panola, Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Henderson, Anderson and Cherokee.

You can go to https://www.easttexas100club.org for more information about the foundation and learn how to donate to it.