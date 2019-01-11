Today is Friday January 11, 2019
TEXRail Now Serving Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2019 at 12:47 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – The $1 billion TEXRail commuter line has begun service to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The 27-mile rail line from downtown Fort Worth began transporting passengers Thursday. TEXRail trains are operated by the Trinity Metro transit agency. Service had been scheduled to start last weekend but was delayed until federal inspectors, amid the government shutdown, could review a new rail intersection near downtown Fort Worth. Transit officials on Monday announced Federal Railroad Administration inspectors had finished certifying the entire route, which includes nine stops. TEXRail fares are free through January. Fares are a maximum $2.50 per person, per way, following the complimentary period.

