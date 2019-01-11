LINDALE – A music festival is coming to Smith County. The inaugural Koe Wetzel’s Incredible Music Festival is coming to Darden Harvest Park next to The Cannery in Lindale on Saturday, March 23. Wetzel is a East Texas native. He grew up in Pittsburg and sang on stage with his mother at the age of six. Concert promoters announced other performers will be Parker McCollum, JB and the Moonshine Band and Chris Colston. There will also be food, beverages and a variety of activities. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Music & Arts Alliance of Texas and the The Boot Campaign, a charitable organization with headquarters in Tyler. It provides financial assistance to service members, veterans, and their families.