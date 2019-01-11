LONGVIEW – The city council has taken action that will allow alcohol sales at a Longview theater. According to the Longview News Journal, the city council approved a zoning change allowing beer, wine and mixed drinks at the AMC Classic Longview 10 theater. This would come along with with Carmike Cinemas over $4 million remodeling project of the theater. The renovations would result in larger chairs, which would reduce seating in the theater by half. There is no word on when the remodeling will begin.