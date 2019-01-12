DALLAS (AP) – Dallas officials haven’t decided what to do with a statue of Robert E. Lee more than a year after the city removed it from a park formerly named after the Confederate general. The Dallas Morning News reports the Lee statue remains in storage until officials come up with a resolution. But Dallas officials say they’re first figuring out what to do with the Confederate War Memorial located near City Hall. Assistant City Manager Joey Zapata says the City Council plans to consider the memorial issue in coming months. Zapata says the statue isn’t currently a priority. The Confederate general’s statue was removed from Lee Park in September 2017. A task force that fall recommended preserving the statue at a museum or educational site, but few institutions have expressed interest.