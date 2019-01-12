Today is Saturday January 12, 2019
Police Return Fire, Fatally Shoot Fleeing Gunman

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2019 at 4:25 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) – Police in North Texas have fatally shot a fleeting suspect after investigators say he opened fire and wounded an officer following a traffic stop. An Arlington police statement says the suspect died at a hospital following Friday night’s gunfire. Police Chief Will Johnson says the wounded male officer, whose name wasn’t released, was recovering Saturday at a hospital. Police say an officer made a traffic stop and called for backup. The female driver got out, but one of three male passengers began to run. Two other Arlington officers arrived. The original officer and a backup chased the suspect, who police say pulled a gun and shot the backup officer. The original officer then shot the suspect. The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released. Further details weren’t immediately available.

