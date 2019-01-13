EAST TEXAS — Three people are dead in two accidents in East Texas. The DPS reports 65-year-old LaJuan Fisher Rice of Henderson died in a Rusk County crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 79 ten miles south of Henderson. Officials say Rice was trying to cross the highway from an intersection when she struck a truck tractor. In Harrison County before dawn Saturday, the DPS says a car was traveling at an unsafe speed on State Highway 43 two miles south of Marshall when it hydroplaned, went off the roadway, and struck a tree. 17-year-old passenger Derrick Lamon Bennet of Marshall and a 16-year-old male were killed.