Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, the first Democrat to announce a run for president back in July 2017, pledged that if he were elected president in 2020, he would only pursue policy that has the support of both political parties. “What the America people are really looking for is a leader to try to bring us together, not actually talk like half the country's entirely wrong about everything they believe,” Delaney said on “This Week” Sunday. “One of the things I've pledged is in my first hundred days, only to do bipartisan proposals. Wouldn't it be amazing if a president looked at the American people at the inauguration and said, ‘I represent every one of you, whether you voted for me or not and this is how I'm going to prove it.'” ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed Delaney on whether that plan was at odds with Democrats’ expectations for a Democratic president, asking him if he’s putting “other Democratic priorities on the backburner.” Delaney said for the first 100 days, yes, so he can “prove to the American people that we can actually start solving problems and getting things done. “Then you start talking about some of the big things we need to do to build a better future,” he added, noting he supports universal health care and a carbon tax to fight the consequences of climate change. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Only ‘bipartisan proposals’ in first 100 days if elected president: John Delaney

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2019 at 9:29 am

