TYLER — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas is preparing for its Annual Luncheon and Awards Banquet, March 12 at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center in Tyler. In addition to presenting BBB’s year-end review, the bureau will present the BBB Awards for Excellence to three companies, one nonprofit, and — for the first time — one veteran-owned business. 25 organizations were nominated, and you can go to https://www.facebook.com/BBBCET to vote for your favorite. Go to

https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-central-east-texas for additional information.