TYLER — Another week of roadwork is set around TxDOT’s Tyler District. Highlights include a pavement markings project at locations around Tyler and a SH 149 overlay project in Rusk County. There’s also a traffic switch set for Wednesday on U.S. 79 at the UPRR Overpass project in Palestine. You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/002-2019.html for a complete district-wide rundown.