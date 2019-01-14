Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Well, that certainly didn’t take long. Chris Pratt and girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged, six months after they began dating.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” the 39-year-old Avengers: Infinity War star posted on his Instagram early Monday. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” The post is accompanied by a photo of Pratt and his fiancée embracing, with Schwarzenegger’s new — and very impressive — diamond engagement ring clearly visible.

Schwarzenegger, who turned 29 last month, is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris for just over nine years. They divorced in October 2018 and share a six-year-old son, Jack.

