(LOS ANGELES) — Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix drama Roma was the big winner in the film category at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California, taking home four trophies including Best Picture. In television, FX’s The Americans and Amazon’s The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel walked off with Best Drama and Comedy, respectively.
Cuarón’s autobiographical recounting of the life of a live-in housekeeper to an upper middle-class family in Mexico also won for Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Film.
Christian Bale copped Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy honors for his role in Vice, while Glenn Close and Lady Gaga tied for the Best Actress award for their roles in The Wife and A Star Is Born, respectively. Gaga also won Best Song, for for “Shallow.”
The Best Supporting Actor and Actress trophies went to Mahershala Ali for Green Book, and Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk. The movie Crazy Rich Asians won for Best Comedy, while Olivia Coleman took home Best Actress in Comedy honors, for The Favourite.
On the TV side, The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys won for Best Actor in Drama Series, while the show’s Noah Emmerich got the nod for Best Supporting Actor. Sandra Oh followed up last week’s Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Drama Series with a CTA in the same category for BBC America’s Killing Eve. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series went to Thandie Newton for HBO’s Westworld.
In the TV comedy category, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein walked of with Best Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively, for their roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Bill Hader won Best Actor honors for HBO’s Barry, and his co-star Henry Winkler won for Supporting Actor.
The ceremony was broadcast live Sunday night on the CW, hosted by Taye Diggs. Here’s the complete list of winners:
FILM
BEST PICTURE
Roma (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice (Annapurna)
BEST ACTRESS – TIE
Glenn Close, The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Green Book (Universal)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade (A24)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (Netflix)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Paul Schrader, First Reformed (A24)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (Netflix)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart, Black Panther (Disney)
BEST EDITING
Tom Cross, First Man (Universal)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth Carter, Black Panther (Disney)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Vice (Annapurna)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Black Panther (Disney)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony)
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)
BEST COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Christian Bale, Vice (Annapurna)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
A Quiet Place (Paramount)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Roma (Netflix)
BEST SONG
“Shallow”, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.)
BEST SCORE
Justin Hurwitz, First Man (Universal)
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Americans (FX Networks)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX Networks)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Noah Emmerich, The Americans (FX Networks)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION – TIE
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.