AUSTIN — A Tyler resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Stacks of Cash. The ticket was purchased at Speedy Express on Troup Highway in Tyler. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. According to a news release, this was the seventh of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Stacks of Cash offers more than $100 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.37, including break-even prizes.