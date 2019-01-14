Today is Monday January 14, 2019
It’s official: ‘Coming to America 2’ is coming to a theater near you!

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2019 at 12:04 pm
TM & COPYRIGHT © 1988 BY PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.(LOS ANGELES) — The long-rumored Coming to America sequel is officially a go.

Eddie Murphy, who starred in the original 1988 film and will reprise his role as Akeem Joffer, prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward.” Murphy said in a statement over the weekend.

black-ish creator Kenya Barris was tapped to “punch up” script by original Coming to America writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, and Snatched director Jonathan Levine has agreed to direct the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the sequel, Akeem learns about a long-lost son and returns to America to met him, Sheffield told ABC’s Good Morning America back in June. Production could start as soon as this year and is expected to reunite a lot of the original cast.

Says Murphy, “I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

