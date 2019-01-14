KILGORE — Kilgore College Rangerettes Director Dana Blair was honored by the Texas Dance Educators Association with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its annual convention Jan. 12 in Houston. As a member of the Rangerettes from 1981-83, Blair was both a Rangerette Lieutenant and Swingster. After two years at KC, she attended The University of Texas at Austin. Blair returned to KC in 1986 as the Rangerettes’ assistant director and choreographer. She held the position of assistant director until 1993, when she was promoted to become only the third director since the organization’s inception in 1940. Blair was also inducted into the TDEA Hall of Fame in January of 2012.