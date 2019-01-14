TYLER — Tyler Police seek a man in a shooting near Erwin Street and George Avenue, near Hillside Park. Authorities tell our news partner KETK that a victim walked up to Mariscos DJs, a local Mexican restaurant, and asked for help. When they followed the man back to the house where he said he had been shot, police discovered a woman with a gunshot wound as well. Police began a search for 24-year-old Tomas Wiggins Martinez as a person of interest. Authorities say they believe this is most likely a domestic incident.