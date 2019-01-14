For the first time, a person is more likely to die from accidental opioid overdose than car crash: Watchdog group
Posted/updated on:
January 14, 2019 at
4:19 pm
BackyardProduction/iStock(NEW YORK) -- For the first time in U.S. history, a person is more likely to die from an accidental opioid overdose than they are from a motor vehicle crash, according to an analysis from the National Safety Council. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
For the first time, a person is more likely to die from accidental opioid overdose than car crash: Watchdog group
Posted/updated on:
January 14, 2019 at
4:19 pm
BackyardProduction/iStock(NEW YORK) -- For the first time in U.S. history, a person is more likely to die from an accidental opioid overdose than they are from a motor vehicle crash, according to an analysis from the National Safety Council. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.