For the first time, a person is more likely to die from accidental opioid overdose than car crash: Watchdog group

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2019 at 4:19 pm
BackyardProduction/iStock(NEW YORK) -- For the first time in U.S. history, a person is more likely to die from an accidental opioid overdose than they are from a motor vehicle crash, according to an analysis from the National Safety Council.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

