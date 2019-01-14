TYLER — TxDOT will be meeting with interested citizens to allow them an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed expansion of FM 756, or Paluxy Drive, in Tyler. Three alternatives will be presented for public input. The meeting will be Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church Gymnasium on Paluxy. The proposed work includes widening the existing two-lane facility to four lanes with a flush median, and aligning the roadway to improve grades and curves. The project will require new right of way from adjacent property owners. Right-of-way personnel will be on hand to answer general questions about the acquisition process.