WPVI-TV(LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J.) — The suspect who allegedly took two women hostage at a UPS facility in southern New Jersey Monday morning died on the scene, according to officials.

A shooting occurred outside the UPS facility in Logan Township Monday around 8:45 a.m., after authorities received reports of a man with a gun that had taken the two women hostage inside, according to a press release from the New Jersey attorney general’s office.

As the hostage situation unfolded, the other employees were evacuated from the facility, leaving only the suspect and victims inside, Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said at a news conference Monday.

The shooting occurred after the gunman and hostages had exited the building, according to the attorney general’s office.

The women, both UPS employees, were not seriously injured during the hours-long standoff and were later rescued, the prosecutor said.

Multiple law enforcement officers fired at the man, identified as 39-year-old William Owens of Sicklerville, New Jersey, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the attorney general’s office.

One of the hostages had a prior relationship with the suspect, the prosecutor said.

UPS said in a statement Monday morning, “We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time.”

